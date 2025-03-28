Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of ASET opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

