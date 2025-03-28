Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $3.42 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $571.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

