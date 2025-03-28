Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink Sells 5,448 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.81, for a total value of C$1,219,335.40.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$224.94 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$156.31 and a 12-month high of C$226.04. The firm has a market cap of C$30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.10.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

