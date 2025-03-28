Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $75,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7 %

Globe Life stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $131.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.