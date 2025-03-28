Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,915,841 shares in the company, valued at $548,630,168.66. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,180. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

FBK stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

