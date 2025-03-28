Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5,761.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,745,000 after acquiring an additional 770,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $88.91 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

