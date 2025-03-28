Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.40, for a total transaction of C$375,100.00.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.99, for a total value of C$376,722.50.

On Monday, March 3rd, Alain Bergeron sold 1,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.24, for a total value of C$238,428.58.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total transaction of C$372,267.50.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total transaction of C$368,525.85.

On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total value of C$367,515.78.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE IAG opened at C$137.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.86. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$80.95 and a 1 year high of C$141.88. The firm has a market cap of C$12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.75.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

