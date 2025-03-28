InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.660-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.0 million.
InterDigital Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
InterDigital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.93%.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
