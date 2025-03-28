Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

