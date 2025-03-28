IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

