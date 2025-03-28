IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $346.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.99 and a 200-day moving average of $379.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

