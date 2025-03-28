iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,143 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $88,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,340,000 after purchasing an additional 284,882 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

