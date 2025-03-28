KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

