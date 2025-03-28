Korea Investment CORP Sells 252,140 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 252,140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SU opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

