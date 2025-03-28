Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,605,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,752.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,784.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,721.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

