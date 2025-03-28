Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.36, but opened at $96.81. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 163,889 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.30. The trade was a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

