LM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.95 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.