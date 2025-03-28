Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 776,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,567,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 3.7 %

SRRK opened at $33.36 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

