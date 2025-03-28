LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $44,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $764,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.