Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,464,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,972 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $44,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 396,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

