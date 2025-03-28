McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $672.00 and last traded at $665.41, with a volume of 16398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $665.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.36.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in McKesson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

