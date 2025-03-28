Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.41 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.