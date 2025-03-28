MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 2,051 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $675,312.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,168.22. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Stock Performance

STRK stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

