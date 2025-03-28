Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 249,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 178,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

