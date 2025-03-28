Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.79 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Moderna worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
