Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.70.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

