Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,681 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 10.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

