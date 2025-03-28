Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,529,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 325,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $1,313,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

PFGC stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

