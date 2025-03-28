Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $350.84 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $350,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 604,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,931,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,518,000 after purchasing an additional 904,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $591,625,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $4,598,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 129,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

