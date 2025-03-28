Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,829,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,210,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,496.54. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,367,162.40. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.