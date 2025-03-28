Plexus (LON:POS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (LON:POS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.25) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 23.05%.
Plexus Price Performance
Shares of POS opened at GBX 9.42 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.77. Plexus has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.
Plexus Company Profile
POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.
This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.
In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.
