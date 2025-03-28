Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,000. Intel accounts for 7.7% of Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

INTC opened at $23.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

