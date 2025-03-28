Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to traditional equity shares in companies that are actively involved in the digital currency and blockchain sectors, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, or fintech innovators. Additionally, the term can sometimes describe tokenized stocks—digital representations of conventional stocks traded on blockchain platforms—which allow investors to gain exposure to traditional equities through the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,171,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,326. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 6,969,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

