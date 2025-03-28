ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.46. 3,141,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,564,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 185,645 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

