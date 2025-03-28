ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.46. 3,141,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,564,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.