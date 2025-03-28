Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 491,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 483,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $707.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 952,088 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Prothena by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

