Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter worth $611,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 158.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SKM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

