Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

RXRX stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

