Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.09. 310,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 841,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

RDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The stock has a market cap of $745.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,598,056 shares in the company, valued at $82,810,988.56. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 594,584 shares of company stock worth $12,156,101 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Redwire by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

