Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,278 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

