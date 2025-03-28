Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 873.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
