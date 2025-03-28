Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 1,055.2% in March

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,839,600 shares, a growth of 1,055.2% from the February 28th total of 505,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYCEY. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.7 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

