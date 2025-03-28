Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

