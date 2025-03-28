Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,536.16. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,923.48.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.69. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Atlassian by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.77.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

