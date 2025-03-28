Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 17,363.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,151,000 after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.6 %

HSTM opened at $32.09 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

