Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

