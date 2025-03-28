Sei Investments Co. Has $19.33 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,806,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,847,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UL opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

