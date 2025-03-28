Short Interest in Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Expands By 475.0%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Avantium Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of Avantium stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$1.59. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Avantium has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.
About Avantium
