Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Rises By 164.2%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the February 28th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Vimian Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.12.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
