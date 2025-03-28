Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Rises By 164.2%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the February 28th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Vimian Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.12.

Get Vimian Group AB (publ) alerts:

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.