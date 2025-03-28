SM Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

SM Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 236.2% annually over the last three years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SM. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

