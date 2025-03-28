Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 1,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

